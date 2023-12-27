On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Jesper Bratt going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Bratt stats and insights

In 10 of 32 games this season, Bratt has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has taken nine shots in two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

Bratt has picked up five goals and 13 assists on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 15.7% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 127 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Bratt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:30 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:06 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 19:14 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 14:46 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:06 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:47 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 2 1 1 18:12 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:57 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 2 2 0 19:13 Away W 6-5

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

