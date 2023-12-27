Jesper Bratt will be among those in action Wednesday when his New Jersey Devils play the Columbus Blue Jackets at Prudential Center. Looking to bet on Bratt's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesper Bratt vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Bratt has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 18:56 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 32 games this season, Bratt has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 22 of 32 games this year, Bratt has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In 18 of 32 games this year, Bratt has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Bratt's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bratt has an implied probability of 60.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bratt Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 127 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 32 Games 5 38 Points 7 13 Goals 2 25 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.