The Buffalo Sabres, including John-Jason Peterka, take the ice Wednesday against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Peterka's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Sabres vs Bruins Game Info

Peterka Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Peterka has averaged 16:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Peterka has a goal in 12 games this year through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Peterka has a point in 21 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Peterka has an assist in 11 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Peterka hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Peterka having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Peterka Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 35 Games 6 24 Points 3 12 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

