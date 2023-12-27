John-Jason Peterka Game Preview: Sabres vs. Bruins - December 27
The Buffalo Sabres, including John-Jason Peterka, take the ice Wednesday against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Peterka's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.
John-Jason Peterka vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Peterka Season Stats Insights
- In 35 games this season, Peterka has averaged 16:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.
- Peterka has a goal in 12 games this year through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Peterka has a point in 21 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.
- Peterka has an assist in 11 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability is 51.2% that Peterka hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is a 34.5% chance of Peterka having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Peterka Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|35
|Games
|6
|24
|Points
|3
|12
|Goals
|1
|12
|Assists
|2
