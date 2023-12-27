Should you bet on John Marino to find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will John Marino score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Marino stats and insights

Marino has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Marino has no points on the power play.

Marino's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 127 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Marino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:36 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:28 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:05 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:22 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:59 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 1 0 1 20:05 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:36 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:49 Away W 6-5

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

