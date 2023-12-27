The Toronto Maple Leafs, John Tavares among them, play the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Prop bets for Tavares in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Senators game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

John Tavares vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

Tavares' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:35 per game on the ice, is +5.

Tavares has a goal in 10 games this year through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Tavares has a point in 21 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Tavares has an assist in 14 of 31 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Tavares' implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tavares going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Tavares Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 103 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 31 Games 6 30 Points 7 10 Goals 0 20 Assists 7

