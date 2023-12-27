Can we expect Jonathan Huberdeau finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames take on the Seattle Kraken at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Huberdeau stats and insights

Huberdeau has scored in four of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Kraken this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.

Huberdeau has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Huberdeau averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.0%.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Huberdeau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:54 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:10 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:46 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 5-2

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.