The Calgary Flames, with Jonathan Huberdeau, take the ice Wednesday against the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Huberdeau available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

Huberdeau has averaged 17:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -14).

Huberdeau has a goal in four games this year through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Huberdeau has a point in 11 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Huberdeau has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 34 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Huberdeau's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Huberdeau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 34 Games 5 15 Points 4 4 Goals 2 11 Assists 2

