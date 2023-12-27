Should you bet on Jordan Greenway to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Greenway stats and insights

In three of 23 games this season, Greenway has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (one shot).

Greenway has zero points on the power play.

Greenway's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Greenway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 18:58 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 16:29 Home W 9-3 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:30 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:11 Away L 6-4 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:24 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

