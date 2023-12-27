Will Julien Gauthier Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 27?
The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Julien Gauthier score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Gauthier stats and insights
- Gauthier has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.
- Gauthier has no points on the power play.
- Gauthier averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 89 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Gauthier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:13
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|4:33
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:39
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:04
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:57
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|12:01
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|9:58
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|13:02
|Away
|W 4-3
Islanders vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
