For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Justin Bailey a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Justin Bailey score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bailey stats and insights

  • Bailey has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (zero shots).
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Bailey's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 71 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Bailey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:11 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:23 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 1 1 0 10:48 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 10:37 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:10 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:31 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:05 Away L 6-5

Sharks vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

