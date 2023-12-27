When the New Jersey Devils square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kevin Bahl light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Kevin Bahl score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bahl stats and insights

Bahl is yet to score through 32 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in two games (three shots).

Bahl has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 127 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Bahl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:28 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:03 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:06 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:35 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:30 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:25 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 19:12 Away W 6-5

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

