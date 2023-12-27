For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Kyle Burroughs a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Burroughs stats and insights

  • Burroughs is yet to score through 33 games this season.
  • In one game against the Kings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Burroughs has no points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 71 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Burroughs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:36 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:38 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:52 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:14 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:46 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:24 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:22 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:48 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:27 Away L 6-5

Sharks vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

