Will Kyle Burroughs Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 27?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Kyle Burroughs a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Burroughs stats and insights
- Burroughs is yet to score through 33 games this season.
- In one game against the Kings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Burroughs has no points on the power play.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 71 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Burroughs recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:36
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:14
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:46
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|21:22
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:27
|Away
|L 6-5
Sharks vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
