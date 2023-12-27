The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Kyle Okposo light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Okposo stats and insights

In seven of 35 games this season, Okposo has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken six of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Okposo averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Okposo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 11:57 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:26 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:05 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:23 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 3 1 2 13:22 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:28 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:51 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.