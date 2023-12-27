The New York Islanders, Kyle Palmieri among them, face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Does a bet on Palmieri interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Palmieri has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 17:28 on the ice per game.

Palmieri has a goal in nine of 33 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Palmieri has a point in 17 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Palmieri has had an assist in a game 10 times this year over 33 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Palmieri hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 89 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 33 Games 3 21 Points 2 9 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.