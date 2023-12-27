For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Lukas Reichel a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Reichel stats and insights

In three of 32 games this season, Reichel has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Reichel averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Reichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:58 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:05 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:04 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:14 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:48 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:21 Home L 4-3 SO

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

