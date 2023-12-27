In the upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Luke Hughes to light the lamp for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in four of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.

Hughes averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.2%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 127 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:29 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:13 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:06 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:29 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:15 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:16 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 16:11 Away W 6-5

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

