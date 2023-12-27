Luke Hughes will be among those in action Wednesday when his New Jersey Devils play the Columbus Blue Jackets at Prudential Center. If you're considering a wager on Hughes against the Blue Jackets, we have plenty of info to help.

Luke Hughes vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus this season, in 20:00 per game on the ice, is -4.

In four of 32 games this season, Hughes has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 12 of 32 games this year, Hughes has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Hughes has an assist in nine of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Hughes hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hughes Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 127 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 32 Games 2 16 Points 0 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

