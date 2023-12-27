The Calgary Flames, MacKenzie Weegar included, will face the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Weegar in the Flames-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

MacKenzie Weegar vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Weegar Season Stats Insights

Weegar's plus-minus this season, in 22:05 per game on the ice, is +2.

Weegar has a goal in eight games this season through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Weegar has a point in 17 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Weegar has an assist in 10 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Weegar's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Weegar has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Weegar Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 34 Games 5 19 Points 3 8 Goals 0 11 Assists 3

