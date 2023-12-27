Should you wager on Marc-Edouard Vlasic to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings meet up on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

  • Vlasic is yet to score through 18 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Vlasic has no points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 71 total goals (2.4 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:11 Away L 7-4
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:31 Home L 4-1
12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:23 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 5-4 OT
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:04 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:38 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

