Will Mario Ferraro Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 27?
Should you wager on Mario Ferraro to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Ferraro stats and insights
- In one of 34 games this season, Ferraro scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Ferraro has zero points on the power play.
- Ferraro averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.7%.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 71 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Ferraro recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|3
|0
|3
|27:43
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|25:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:25
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|23:35
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|24:30
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:56
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|23:18
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|26:06
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|26:10
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:27
|Away
|L 6-5
Sharks vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
