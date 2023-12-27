Should you wager on Mario Ferraro to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Ferraro stats and insights

In one of 34 games this season, Ferraro scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Ferraro has zero points on the power play.

Ferraro averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.7%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 71 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Ferraro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Canucks 3 0 3 27:43 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 25:11 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:25 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 23:35 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:30 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:56 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 23:18 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 26:06 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 26:10 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:27 Away L 6-5

Sharks vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

