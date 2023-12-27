The New York Islanders, with Mathew Barzal, are in action Wednesday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Barzal in the Islanders-Penguins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mathew Barzal vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barzal Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Barzal has averaged 18:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

In nine of 32 games this year, Barzal has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Barzal has a point in 22 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 17 of 32 games this season, Barzal has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Barzal goes over his points over/under is 70.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Barzal going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.1%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barzal Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 89 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 32 Games 4 35 Points 4 10 Goals 2 25 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.