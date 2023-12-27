Can we count on Matthew Knies scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Knies stats and insights

Knies has scored in six of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Knies has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 17.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 103 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Knies recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 12:14 Home W 7-0 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:12 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:09 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 2-1 SO

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

