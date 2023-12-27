Will Matthew Knies Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 27?
Can we count on Matthew Knies scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Knies stats and insights
- Knies has scored in six of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Knies has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 17.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 103 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Knies recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|12:14
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:09
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
