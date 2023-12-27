Will Mattias Samuelsson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 27?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Mattias Samuelsson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)
Samuelsson stats and insights
- Samuelsson has scored in one of 31 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In two games against the Bruins this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Samuelsson has no points on the power play.
- Samuelsson's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Samuelsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|28:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:34
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|26:18
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|25:57
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:42
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|L 2-1
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
