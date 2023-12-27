The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Mattias Samuelsson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Samuelsson stats and insights

  • Samuelsson has scored in one of 31 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In two games against the Bruins this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Samuelsson has no points on the power play.
  • Samuelsson's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Samuelsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 28:35 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:03 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:34 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 26:18 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 5-1
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 25:57 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:42 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 2-1

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

