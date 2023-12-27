Will Max Domi Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 27?
When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Max Domi score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Max Domi score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Domi stats and insights
- Domi has scored in three of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games against the Senators this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Domi's shooting percentage is 7.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 103 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Domi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|12:48
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|3
|1
|2
|12:43
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|10:16
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:06
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|11:50
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|12:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
