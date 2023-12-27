When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Max Domi score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Max Domi score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Domi stats and insights

Domi has scored in three of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Senators this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Domi's shooting percentage is 7.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 103 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Domi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:16 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 12:48 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:18 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 3 1 2 12:43 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:11 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:16 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:38 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 0 1 11:50 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:35 Home L 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

