Will Mikael Backlund Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 27?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Mikael Backlund a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Backlund stats and insights
- Backlund has scored in six of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games against the Kraken this season, he has attempted six shots and scored two goals.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Backlund's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Backlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|20:13
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|18:22
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|19:56
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:33
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|18:43
|Home
|L 5-2
Flames vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
