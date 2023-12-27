Mikael Backlund and the Calgary Flames will play the Seattle Kraken at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Fancy a bet on Backlund? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Mikael Backlund vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Backlund has averaged 18:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Backlund has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 34 games played, including multiple goals once.

Backlund has recorded a point in a game 16 times this year out of 34 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In 10 of 34 games this season, Backlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Backlund's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he goes over.

Backlund has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 34 Games 5 17 Points 5 7 Goals 2 10 Assists 3

