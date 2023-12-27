When the San Jose Sharks face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Mikael Granlund find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund stats and insights

Granlund has scored in four of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 71 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Granlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 23:20 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:33 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 20:08 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:09 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 21:41 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 18:47 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 24:51 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:51 Away L 6-5

Sharks vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

