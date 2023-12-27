The San Jose Sharks, including Mikael Granlund, will be in action Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. There are prop bets for Granlund available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Mikael Granlund vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Granlund Season Stats Insights

Granlund has averaged 20:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

Granlund has a goal in four of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Granlund has a point in 13 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Granlund has an assist in 13 of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Granlund's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Granlund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Granlund Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 71 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+35) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 27 Games 3 23 Points 4 4 Goals 1 19 Assists 3

