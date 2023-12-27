For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Mike Hoffman a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hoffman stats and insights

Hoffman has scored in six of 33 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Kings this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Hoffman has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 21.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 71 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hoffman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 12:44 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 15:59 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:55 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 9:39 Away L 6-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.