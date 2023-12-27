Will Mike Hoffman Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 27?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Mike Hoffman a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Hoffman stats and insights
- Hoffman has scored in six of 33 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game versus the Kings this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Hoffman has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 21.6% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 71 total goals (2.4 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Hoffman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|12:44
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|2
|0
|15:59
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|9:39
|Away
|L 6-5
Sharks vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
