For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Mike Hoffman a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hoffman stats and insights

  • Hoffman has scored in six of 33 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game versus the Kings this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Hoffman has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 21.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 71 total goals (2.4 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hoffman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 12:44 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 15:59 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:55 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 9:39 Away L 6-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.