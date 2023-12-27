For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mitchell Marner a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marner stats and insights

In 10 of 31 games this season, Marner has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted five shots in two games against the Senators this season, and has scored one goal.

Marner has picked up three goals and eight assists on the power play.

Marner's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are conceding 103 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Marner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 21:53 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:48 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:51 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 15:36 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 25:24 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 22:34 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:32 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:58 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 1 0 20:03 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:20 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.