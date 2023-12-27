Will Mitchell Marner Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 27?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mitchell Marner a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Marner stats and insights
- In 10 of 31 games this season, Marner has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted five shots in two games against the Senators this season, and has scored one goal.
- Marner has picked up three goals and eight assists on the power play.
- Marner's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Senators are conceding 103 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Marner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|21:53
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|15:36
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|25:24
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|22:34
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|20:03
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|22:20
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
