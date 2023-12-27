Mitchell Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Scotiabank Arena. If you're considering a bet on Marner against the Senators, we have plenty of info to help.

Mitchell Marner vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Marner Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Marner has averaged 21:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In 10 of 31 games this year Marner has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Marner has a point in 20 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points nine times.

Marner has an assist in 14 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Marner's implied probability to go over his point total is 36.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marner has an implied probability of 58.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marner Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 103 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 31 Games 6 35 Points 5 13 Goals 2 22 Assists 3

