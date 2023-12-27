Mitchell Marner Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Senators - December 27
Mitchell Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Scotiabank Arena. If you're considering a bet on Marner against the Senators, we have plenty of info to help.
Mitchell Marner vs. Senators Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)
Marner Season Stats Insights
- In 31 games this season, Marner has averaged 21:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.
- In 10 of 31 games this year Marner has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- Marner has a point in 20 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points nine times.
- Marner has an assist in 14 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.
- Marner's implied probability to go over his point total is 36.4% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Marner has an implied probability of 58.8% of going over his assist prop bet.
Marner Stats vs. the Senators
- The Senators have given up 103 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|31
|Games
|6
|35
|Points
|5
|13
|Goals
|2
|22
|Assists
|3
