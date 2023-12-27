Morgan Rielly and the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Rielly's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Morgan Rielly vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Rielly has averaged 24:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Rielly has a goal in four of 31 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Rielly has a point in 17 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points five times.

Rielly has an assist in 16 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Rielly has an implied probability of 55.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rielly going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Rielly Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 103 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 31 Games 6 23 Points 2 4 Goals 0 19 Assists 2

