Can we expect Nathan Bastian finding the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bastian stats and insights

  • Bastian has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In two games against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
  • Bastian has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 3.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 127 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Bastian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:16 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:33 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:07 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 9:33 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:22 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:31 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 4-2
12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 9:09 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 4:53 Home L 6-3

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

