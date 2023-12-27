Will Nathan Bastian Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 27?
Can we expect Nathan Bastian finding the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bastian stats and insights
- Bastian has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In two games against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- Bastian has no points on the power play.
- He has a 3.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 127 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Bastian recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|5:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:33
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|13:07
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|9:33
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:12
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|9:09
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|4:53
|Home
|L 6-3
Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
