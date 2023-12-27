The Calgary Flames, Nazem Kadri included, will play the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Kadri interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Nazem Kadri vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

Kadri has averaged 18:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

In eight of 34 games this year, Kadri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 19 of 34 games this season, Kadri has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Kadri has an assist in 14 of 34 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Kadri's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Kadri going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kadri Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 34 Games 5 24 Points 5 8 Goals 2 16 Assists 3

