Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

In three of 20 games this season, Robertson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Senators this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

Robertson has zero points on the power play.

Robertson averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.7%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Robertson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:14 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:18 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 12:18 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:01 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:01 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:51 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:35 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:16 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 11:43 Home L 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

