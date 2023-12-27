The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is set for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Nick DeSimone score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nick DeSimone score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

DeSimone stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, DeSimone scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Kraken this season in two games (zero shots).

DeSimone has no points on the power play.

DeSimone's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

DeSimone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:38 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:08 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 5-4 OT 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:17 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 2-1

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

