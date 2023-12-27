Should you bet on Nico Hischier to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Hischier stats and insights

Hischier has scored in six of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, and has scored one goal.

Hischier has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.

He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 127 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Hischier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:54 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:38 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 15:45 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:01 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:38 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 2 2 0 17:41 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:36 Away W 6-5

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

