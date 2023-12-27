Will Nico Hischier Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 27?
Should you bet on Nico Hischier to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Hischier stats and insights
- Hischier has scored in six of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, and has scored one goal.
- Hischier has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.
- He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 127 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Hischier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|15:45
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|2
|2
|0
|17:41
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:36
|Away
|W 6-5
Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
