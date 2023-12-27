Nico Hischier will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his New Jersey Devils meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at Prudential Center. Thinking about a bet on Hischier in the Devils-Blue Jackets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Nico Hischier vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Hischier Season Stats Insights

Hischier's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:48 per game on the ice, is -3.

Hischier has scored a goal in six of 21 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hischier has a point in 11 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points four times.

Hischier has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Hischier hits the over on his points prop total is 62.5%, based on the odds.

Hischier has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hischier Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 127 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 21 Games 4 15 Points 6 7 Goals 2 8 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.