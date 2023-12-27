Can we expect Noah Dobson scoring a goal when the New York Islanders match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

  • In six of 33 games this season, Dobson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus 12 assists.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 89 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 28:08 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 28:19 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 27:16 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 3 0 3 26:43 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 31:31 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 26:57 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 3 0 3 26:03 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:59 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 25:29 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 25:30 Home L 5-4 OT

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

