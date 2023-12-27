Will Noah Dobson Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 27?
Can we expect Noah Dobson scoring a goal when the New York Islanders match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Dobson stats and insights
- In six of 33 games this season, Dobson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus 12 assists.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 89 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Dobson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|28:08
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|28:19
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|27:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|0
|3
|26:43
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|31:31
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|26:57
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|0
|3
|26:03
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|25:59
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|25:29
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|25:30
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Islanders vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
