Noah Dobson will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins face off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Considering a bet on Dobson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Noah Dobson vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dobson Season Stats Insights

Dobson's plus-minus this season, in 25:46 per game on the ice, is +17.

Dobson has a goal in six games this year through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 23 of 33 games this season, Dobson has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 19 of 33 games this season, Dobson has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Dobson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 59.8% of Dobson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dobson Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 89 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 33 Games 4 34 Points 3 6 Goals 0 28 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.