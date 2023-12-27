Will Noah Gregor Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 27?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Ottawa Senators. Is Noah Gregor going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Gregor stats and insights
- Gregor has scored in five of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Senators this season in two games (two shots).
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Gregor averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.9%.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are conceding 103 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Gregor recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|16:51
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:40
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|11:25
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:58
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
