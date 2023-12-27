On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Ottawa Senators. Is Noah Gregor going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gregor stats and insights

Gregor has scored in five of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Senators this season in two games (two shots).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Gregor averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are conceding 103 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gregor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:53 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:47 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:51 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:59 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:40 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 11:25 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:18 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:58 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.