Will Noah Hanifin Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 27?
Will Noah Hanifin score a goal when the Calgary Flames square off against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Hanifin stats and insights
- Hanifin has scored in five of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Kraken this season, he has scored one goal on five shots.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- Hanifin's shooting percentage is 8.5%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Hanifin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:20
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|23:05
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|24:25
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:43
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|24:16
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|25:43
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:26
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|24:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:36
|Home
|L 5-2
Flames vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
