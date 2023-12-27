Noah Hanifin and the Calgary Flames will play the Seattle Kraken at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Prop bets for Hanifin are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Noah Hanifin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

Hanifin has averaged 23:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Hanifin has a goal in five of 34 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 16 of 34 games this season, Hanifin has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In 11 of 34 games this season, Hanifin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hanifin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Hanifin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 34 Games 5 17 Points 4 5 Goals 2 12 Assists 2

