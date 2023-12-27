In the upcoming matchup versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Oliver Wahlstrom to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wahlstrom stats and insights

In two of 18 games this season, Wahlstrom has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 89 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wahlstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:39 Away L 3-2 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:02 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:14 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 2 1 1 10:04 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:01 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:40 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:36 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.