Ondrej Palat and the New Jersey Devils will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. Prop bets for Palat in that upcoming Devils-Blue Jackets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ondrej Palat vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Palat Season Stats Insights

Palat's plus-minus this season, in 15:45 per game on the ice, is -5.

Palat has a goal in four of 32 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 32 games this season, Palat has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Palat has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 32 games played.

The implied probability that Palat hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Palat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Palat Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 127 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 32 Games 4 13 Points 2 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.