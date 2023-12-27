On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Owen Power going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Owen Power score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100

Power stats and insights

  • Power has scored in two of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken seven of them.
  • Power has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Power averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.1%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Power recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 23:29 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:00 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:43 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:01 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:30 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 28:27 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:12 Home L 5-3

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

