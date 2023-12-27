Owen Power will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins play on Wednesday at KeyBank Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Power in that upcoming Sabres-Bruins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Owen Power vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Sabres vs Bruins Game Info

Power Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Power has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 22:43 on the ice per game.

Power has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 35 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In 12 of 35 games this year, Power has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Power has an assist in 10 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Power has an implied probability of 40.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Power going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Power Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 35 Games 6 13 Points 1 2 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

