Owen Power Game Preview: Sabres vs. Bruins - December 27
Owen Power will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins play on Wednesday at KeyBank Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Power in that upcoming Sabres-Bruins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Owen Power vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)
Power Season Stats Insights
- In 35 games this season, Power has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 22:43 on the ice per game.
- Power has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 35 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.
- In 12 of 35 games this year, Power has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Power has an assist in 10 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Power has an implied probability of 40.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Power going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.
Power Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+13) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|35
|Games
|6
|13
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|1
