Will Peyton Krebs score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Krebs stats and insights

Krebs has scored in two of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in two games against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

Krebs has no points on the power play.

Krebs' shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Krebs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:44 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 9:24 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:04 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:50 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:14 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:37 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.