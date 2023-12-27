For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Philipp Kurashev a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

  • Kurashev has scored in six of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Jets this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • He has a 14.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have given up 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Blues 2 0 2 17:43 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 5-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 20:25 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 20:28 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:45 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

