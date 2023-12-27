The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Pierre Engvall find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Engvall stats and insights

  • Engvall has scored in four of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
  • On the power play, Engvall has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 89 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Engvall recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:30 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:08 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:02 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:33 Home L 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.